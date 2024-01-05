On Our Table: Cole’s Baba Ghanoush

× Expand Cole Arime's Baba Ghanoush. Photo by Emily Giancarlo

This recipe is an old favorite of chef Cole Arimes, proprietor of the restaurants Coles 735 Main and Epping’s on Eastside. A nod to Arimes’ Greek heritage, the recipe is a vegan/vegetarian-friendly crowdpleaser for any party!

Ingredients:

• 4 medium sized eggplants

• 6 ounces fresh lemon juice

• 1 tablespoon Kosher salt

• ½ cup chopped fresh parsley

• ½ cup chopped fresh basil

• 6 ounces extra virgin olive oil

• ¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

• ¼ cup chopped fresh garlic

• 6 ounces tahini

Directions:

Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Cut eggplant in half longways and place on a lightly oiled cookie sheet pan, cut side down. Place in the oven and cook until tender, 15-20 minutes. Pull from the oven and let eggplant cool.

Once cooled, remove the eggplant’s dark outer skin and discard it. You should have about 8 cups of roasted eggplant flesh. Place all ingredients in a food processor and puree just until smooth.

Serve in a dipping bowl surrounded by fresh cut vegetables, toasted bread, crackers and other sides of interest. n