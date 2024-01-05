On Our Table: Cole’s Baba Ghanoush

Cole Arime's Baba Ghanoush. Photo by Emily Giancarlo
This recipe is an old favorite of chef Cole Arimes, proprietor of the restaurants Coles 735 Main and Epping’s on Eastside. A nod to Arimes’ Greek heritage, the recipe is a vegan/vegetarian-friendly crowdpleaser for any party!
Ingredients:
• 4 medium sized eggplants
• 6 ounces fresh lemon juice
• 1 tablespoon Kosher salt
• ½ cup chopped fresh parsley
• ½ cup chopped fresh basil
• 6 ounces extra virgin olive oil
• ¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper
• ¼ cup chopped fresh garlic
• 6 ounces tahini
Directions:
Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Cut eggplant in half longways and place on a lightly oiled cookie sheet pan, cut side down. Place in the oven and cook until tender, 15-20 minutes. Pull from the oven and let eggplant cool.
Once cooled, remove the eggplant’s dark outer skin and discard it. You should have about 8 cups of roasted eggplant flesh. Place all ingredients in a food processor and puree just until smooth.
Serve in a dipping bowl surrounded by fresh cut vegetables, toasted bread, crackers and other sides of interest. n