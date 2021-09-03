On Our Table: Grilled Portobello Mushrooms & Veggies

× 1 of 5 Expand Photo by Theresa Stanely × 2 of 5 Expand Photo by Theresa Stanely × 3 of 5 Expand Photo by Theresa Stanely × 4 of 5 Expand Photo by Theresa Stanely × 5 of 5 Expand Photo by Theresa Stanely Prev Next

Grilling season can extend beyond Labor Day, and it should, given that smoky, kissed-by-the-flame flavor can please a crowd any time of year. End of summer garden bounty and farmers’ market fall harvest provide a cornucopia of produce that can be the centerpiece of any meal, for vegetarians and omnivores alike. These meaty portobello mushrooms, accompanied by seasonal grilled veggies, are versatile and simple to prepare. Serving suggestions include placing them on a bun with grilled onions for a delicious vegetarian “burger,” serving over rice with steamed broccoli for Asian flare, or serving over a salad of dressed greens with fresh garden tomatoes. Recipe serves four.

Ingredients:

• 4 large portobello mushroom caps, stems and gills removed

• 2 cups vegetables of choice, brushed with vegetable/olive oil

• Fresh herbs, garnish

Mushroom Marinade:

• ½ cup olive oil

• 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar, Tamari or soy sauce

• 2 sprigs thyme (German and lemon thyme if available) *

• 1 sprig rosemary *

• 1 stem oregano *

• ¼ teaspoon salt (eliminate if using Tamari or soy sauce)

• ¼ teaspoon black pepper

To a gallon-sized sealable container or plastic bag, add all marinade ingredients. Add mushrooms. Gently turn mushrooms to coat with marinade. Place in the refrigerator for 15 minutes.

Place marinated mushrooms and veggies on a hot grill. Cook mushrooms for about four minutes on each side. Cook time varies for accompanying veggies – tomatoes need less time, while onions and zucchini may take a few minutes longer on each side. Remove mushrooms from the grill and other veggies once they achieve desired doneness.

To serve, keep mushroom caps whole for burgers. Use a towel to hold mushrooms in place to slice for serving warm on top of rice. Allow to cool or chill to slice for a salad.

* Substitute ¼ teaspoon dried herbs for fresh herbs in marinade. Have fun with flavors by mixing up the herbs with what you have on hand.