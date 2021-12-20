On Our Table: Kale and Sweet Potato Bread Pudding

× Expand Photo by Theresa Stanley

Recipe by Janey Thompson, Dupree Catering

This make-ahead savory bread pudding can be used as a main course for lunch (or even breakfast!), or as a steal-the-show side dish for dinner. Note that the bread needs to soak overnight for best results, so plan to assemble the night before you serve it.

Recipe yields one 9x13-inch casserole dish.

Ingredients:

• 6 cups diced soft bread (white, wheat, any type of bread you may have on hand)

• 6 eggs, large

• 1 cup heavy cream

• 3 cups gruyere cheese, shredded

• 4 cups kale, stemmed & shredded

• 2 cups leeks, thinly sliced, white and light green parts only

• 1/4 cup dry sherry

• 2 tablespoons roasted garlic

• 2 cups sweet potato puree

• Oil, salt and white pepper to taste

Method:

• Mix eggs, heavy cream and gruyere in a mixing bowl.

• Heat a large sauté pan with small amount of neutral oil. Sauté kale, add leeks and sweat two to three minutes. Add sherry wine and reduce until completely absorbed.

• Season to taste with salt and white pepper.

• Stir in roasted garlic and sweet potato puree; taste for seasoning.

• Cool slightly and mix into egg/cream mixture. Gently fold in soft bread and allow to soak overnight.

• Heat oven to 325 degrees. Spray or butter casserole dish and bake approximately 90 minutes, or until casserole is completely cooked.

• Garnish with extra cheese and any fresh herbs you have on hand.