On Our Table: Lacey Cookies

× Expand Lacey cookies. Photo by Theresa Stanley

Lacey cookies are similar to Italian Florentine cookies: seemingly delicate on the surface but with a confection similar to a caramel with its deep, rich flavor. On a fall day with a cup of tea, cocoa, coffee or spiced cider, a Lacey cookie is the perfect accompaniment. Serve cookies by themselves, drizzled with chocolate or as a sandwich cookie, adding a smear of Nutella between two wafers. Recipe yields about three dozen (gluten free!) cookies. Enjoy these fancy cookies in under 30 minutes.

Ingredients:

• 3/4 cup almond flour

• 2/3 cup light brown sugar, packed

• 1/2 cup unsalted butter

• 1 tablespoon milk

• 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract (splurge on the good kind)

• 1/4 teaspoon salt

• Nutella, optional

Method:

Heat oven to 350 degrees. In a medium saucepan over medium heat, add butter, flour, brown sugar, salt and milk. Whisk until combined and sugar is melted – it cooks in about two minutes so stay with the saucepan.

Remove from heat and add vanilla; whisk until well combined. Mixture will be like stringy caramel. Allow to cool slightly.

Drop teaspoon-sized portions of the caramel mixture onto a parchment lined baking sheet, leaving plenty of room for the cookie to spread while baking. Bake for six minutes or until edges are golden brown. If you have an uneven baking oven (like me), rotate the baking sheet around at the three-minute mark. Cool cookies for five minutes before transferring to a rack to cool. The longer the cookies cool, the more crisp they become.

Recipe yields about three dozen. Recipe as shown is made with light brown sugar; however, dark brown sugar can be substituted. Cookies will appear darker but have more depth of flavor.