On Our Table: Mango Curry

× Expand Mango Curry. Photo by Theresa Stanley

While the notion of making a from-scratch curry dish can be intimidating for first-timers, this recipe by local chef Samantha Fore, mastermind behind the local culinary endeavor Tuk Tuk Sri Lankan Bites, is surprisingly easily prepared. This quick, flavorful dish satisfies a specific craving that only dishes of a certain depth and flavor profile can achieve.

P.S. For dessert, we’re offering up a sweet Q&A session with Fore, the proprietor of the local culinary pop-up Tuk Tuk Sri Lankan Bites. Check it out here!

Mango Curry

Ingredients:

• 2½ cups cubed mango, fresh or frozen (approximately one bag frozen mango)

• 1 tsp of red pepper, crushed

• 1 tsp turmeric, ground

• 1 tsp curry powder, ground

• ½ medium red onion, chopped

• ¼ banana pepper, sliced

• ½ sprig curry leaves

• Cinnamon stick piece, 3 cm long

• 2 garlic cloves, sliced

• 3 green cardamoms, cracked

• ¼ cup of coconut milk, canned

• 3 tbsp coconut or canola oil

• Salt to taste

• Steamed rice

Method:

Heat a medium size saucepan over medium heat. Add oil, reduce heat to low and add turmeric, red pepper and curry powder. Stir frequently and fry for 30 seconds, allowing spices to bloom. Add onion, pepper, garlic and curry leaves and fry until fragrant and slightly softened. Stir in all remaining ingredients except coconut milk and rice.

Cook covered for 10 minutes over low heat. Uncover, add the coconut milk and salt. Cook for another 10 minutes. Allow to cool slightly before serving over rice — the mango chunks get quite hot.

Pro tip: Allowing the spices to bloom in the saucepan with the oil produces the rich, layered flavors in curry dishes.