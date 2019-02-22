Drink of the Month: Margarita Madness

With Crave Taco Week – Smiley Pete Publishing’s inaugural taco-centric culinary week – on the horizon, we’ve tapped on our friends at Heaven Hill to provide some favorite taco-friendly margarita variations, designed to summon warmer weather. Citrus is known to elevate the mood during colder, darker months – and our research shows that tequila tends to have the same effect. 

Each recipe makes one margarita but can easily be multiplied for pitchers with friends. Imbibe responsibly – and enjoy!

La Piña Margarita:

• 1 1/2 ounces Lunazul Blanco tequila

• 2 ounces pineapple juice

• 1/2 ounce lime juice

• 1/2 ounce orange juice

PAMAsita:

• 1 1/2 ounces Lunazul Blanco tequila

• 1 ounce PAMA (pomegranate liqueur) 

• 1/2 ounce lime juice

• 1/2 ounce simple syrup

Method:

To a shaker, add ice and ingredients for the individual margarita (either La Piña or the PAMAsita). Shake vigorously for five seconds and pour over cocktail glass full of ice. Garnish with fruit. 

