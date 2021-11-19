Drink of the Month: OBC Eggnog (Holiday Party Recipe)

× Expand This spiked homemade eggnog recipe from OBC Kitchen is a surefire way to ignite the holiday spirit. Photo by OBC Kitchen

RECIPE AND PHOTO BY OBC KITCHEN

Few beverages are as distinctly correlated with the winter holiday season as egg nog. Love it or hate it, this is pretty much the only time of year to consume it. Making the nog from scratch certainly ups the ante, and this recipe, provided by our friends from the Bluegrass Hospitality Group restaurant OBC Kitchen, is not as challenging as one might think. Create a batch of this boozy goodness for your next holiday gathering, whether for friends, family or co-workers, and you will be the talk – and the life – of the party. Recipe yields approximately 18 cocktails.

Ingredients:

• 18 eggs

• 1 ½ cups sugar

• ½ teaspoon salt

• 7 cups whole milk

• 2 cups heavy whipping cream

• 1 ½ cups Jim Beam bourbon

• ½ cup Captain Morgan rum

• ½ cup Goslings Dark Rum

• 1 ¼ teaspoons cinnamon

Method:

Separate eggs and beat yolks with ¾ cups of sugar. Mix in milk, vanilla, bourbon, rum, cream, salt and cinnamon. Chill mixture for two to four hours. Beat egg white with ¾ cups sugar, creating stiff peaks. Fold egg white into nog. Enjoy!