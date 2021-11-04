Drink of the Month: Kentucky Scorpion

× Expand Photo by Theresa Stanley

A modern twist on the classic Scorpion Bowl tiki cocktail, presented in conjunction with Smiley Pete Spirits Partner Heaven Hill Brands

With origins that trace back to 1930s tiki bars, the Scorpion Bowl originated as a communal beverage, traditionally served in a large ceramic bowl and intended to be shared by as many as 12 partygoers. While the days of serving communal beverages might be a thing of the past, this Kentucky version of the vintage beverage is sure to impress guests and add a little pizazz to a gathering of any size. In this slightly lower-ABV version, traditional high sugar, hangover-hell juices, and syrups are eliminated; communal straws are replaced by punch glasses; and rum and brandy are replaced by bourbon and an aperitif of choice.

This jewel-toned cocktail recipe serves six, and the solo recipe serves one Scorpion, as many Scorpios prefer during their season.

Pitcher or Punch Bowl Ingredients:

• 9 ounces your favorite bitter Italian aperitif (we used Aperol)

• 9 ounces sweet vermouth

• 6 ounces Evan Williams Bottled-in-Bond bourbon

• 8 dashes Angostura bitters

• Splash seltzer, when serving

• 9 lemon peel slices, approximately two lemons

To a pitcher or punch bowl, add aperitif, sweet vermouth, bourbon and Angostura bitters. Express three lemon peels over liquid and place peel side down if using a bowl. Stir gently with a bar spoon. Add large ice cubes to the bowl before serving. When serving, add ice and an expressed lemon peel. Top individual glass with a splash of seltzer. Guests can serve themselves and will find building their cocktail to bring a fun element to happy hour.

Solo Scorpion:

• 1 ½ ounces your favorite Italian bitters

• 1 ½ ounces sweet vermouth

• 1 ounce bourbon

• 1 heavy dash Angostura bitters

• Splash seltzer, when serving

• Lemon peel

To a punch or lowball glass, combine liquid ingredients. Express one lemon peel over glass. Stir with a bar spoon. Add a large ice cube and splash of seltzer. Cheers!