On Our Table: Fried Tequila Bites

Food Network star Jason Smith's Fried Tequila Bites.

Kentucky-based Food Network star and competition winner, entrepreneur and celebrity chef Jason “Lord Honey” Smith is known as much for his easy Southern recipes as he is for his warm and entertaining Southern jargon, coined as “Jasonisms.” For this recipe, the emcee and host of this year’s CRAVE Kitchen Stage (July 30-31) has combined his love for margaritas with his love for angel food cake into a one-bite treat that’s perfect for any backyard BBQ, pool party or neighborhood gathering.

“These lil’ bites are heavenly from the first bite to the last, and they will have you dreaming of sunny days laying by the pool relaxing with friends and family,” Smith said.

Ingredients:

• 1 store-bought angel food cake, cubed

• ¾ cup tequila

• 1 egg white

• Juice from one lime

• Oil for frying

• Tequila caramel (recipe below)

Tequila Caramel:

• 1 stick butter

• 2 cups brown sugar

• ½ cup heavy whipping cream

• ¼ cup tequila

• Pinch of salt

Garnish:

• 1 cup powdered sugar

• 2 limes, zested

Method:

Cut angel food cake into 1-inch cubes, set aside.

In a mixing bowl, place the tequila, egg white and lime juice. Whisk together.

Place oil in a heavy stock pot about 1/3 full, place over medium heat.

Line a baking sheet with paper towels.

Quickly and lightly dip the cake cubes into tequila mixture, place in hot oil (350 degrees). Fry until golden brown, place on paper towel to rest.

To make the caramel, place the butter and brown sugar on a saucepan, bring to a boil and cook for 3 minutes. Take off the heat and add the cream and tequila. Stir and place back on heat and cook for 2-3 minutes.

Place the fried cake in shot glasses or on a platter, drizzle with caramel sauce, sprinkle with powdered sugar and garnish with lime zest. Recipe serves 6.