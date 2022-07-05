On Our Table: Peruvian Fish Ceviche

× Expand Photo by Maty's Authentic Peruvian Cuisine

RECIPE BY MATY'S AUTHENTIC PERUVIAN CUISINE

Claiming origins in Lima, Peru, the popular seafood dish ceviche (pronounced suh-VEE-shay) is the most famous of all Peruvian dishes. Typically made from fresh raw fish cured in fresh citrus juices — fresh lime, most commonly — the dish is also flavored with ají (chili peppers), julienned red onions, salt, garlic and other spices.

The name originates from the Quechuan word siwichi, which means fresh or tender fish. Various explanations of ceviche’s origin exist, with many Peruvian nationalists favoring a pre-Hispanic origin.

Located in South Elkhorn Village on Harrodsburg Road, Maty’s Peruvian Cafe offers a handful of ceviche options on its menu. The restaurant’s chef, Lima-born Maria Rivera, has graciously shared this recipe.

Ingredients:

• 2 tilapia fillets diced finely (cut the fillet in the middle, take out all the brown meat, and then cut it along with the lines in the meat)

• Juice of 3 fresh limes

• 1 fresh garlic clove, smashed

• Salt and pepper to taste

• Hot pepper of your preference, finely diced

• About a quarter of a small red onion, finely julienned

• 1 sweet potato, boiled and cut into half-inch slices

• Boiled corn

Method:

Place the diced fish a glass or ceramic bowl – don’t use plastic or metal, as those materials will affect the flavor of the lime juice. Add salt, pepper, garlic and lime juice. Mix these ingredients with your hands (believe me, it will taste a lot better!). Let it cook for about 15-20 minutes. Once it is cooked, add the onions and hot pepper, mix and serve. Serve the ceviche with boiled corn and sweet potato on the side. Recipe serves 1-2.

Find Us At Crave! Check out Maty’s Peruvian Cuisine at Crave Food + Music Festival at Masterson Station Park, July 30-31.