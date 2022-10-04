On Our Table: Stuffed Acorn Squash

× Expand Stuffed acorn squash. Photo by Amy Eddie

Packed with deliciousness and covering most of the four main food groups, this mild and buttery squash blends sweet and savory flavors for a well-rounded recipe that perfectly transitions summer into fall.

Ingredients:

• 2 acorn squash

• 2 tablespoons olive oil

• 1 pound mild (or hot!) Italian sausage

• 1 small yellow onion, diced

• 1 apple, diced (1 1/2 cups)

• 3 garlic cloves

• 1 celery ribs, diced

• 1 tablespoon fresh sage, chopped

• 1/2 cup grated parmesan cheese

• 2 cups kale, chopped finely

• 1 red bell pepper

• Salt and pepper

Recipe serves four.

Method:

Heat oven to 400 degrees.

Cut squash in half. Cut a flat spot on the bottom so squash will not roll while roasting. Remove seeds and pulp with spoon.

Brush interior with olive oil and season with salt and pepper.

Roast for 30 minutes.

While squash roasts, fully cook sausage in Dutch oven with remaining olive oil. Remove sausage from pan and set aside.

Sauté celery, onion and garlic for a few minutes to soften. Add apple, kale, pepper and seasonings, and sauté a few more minutes. Return sausage to the pan.

Evenly add sausage mixture into roasted squash shells. Sprinkle parmesan over each acorn squash and place back in oven for 15 minutes until browned on the top.